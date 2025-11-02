Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Invests $5M In Bullish Stocks Amid U.S. Launch



ARK Invest increases its stake in Bullish, purchasing over $5 million worth of shares across multiple ETFs.

The digital asset exchange recently debuted on the NYSE, fueling investor interest.

Bullish's US launch coincides with ongoing regulatory approvals and strategic partnerships. The exchange reports significant trading volume, ranking among top platforms by BTC and ETH volume.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a notable move within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, ARK Invest has increased its investment in Bullish, the digital asset exchange that recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Demonstrating strong confidence in Bullish's growth prospects, ARK has acquired over $5 million worth of shares across several of its ETFs, reinforcing its bullish stance on the platform's expansion in the crypto markets.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) added 72,537 shares of Bullish, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) purchased 21,354 and 11,122 shares, respectively. The purchases come on the heels of a substantial initial investment-$8.27 million-made earlier in October, shortly after Bullish's $1.1 billion market debut. This strong institutional backing reflects ARK's optimism about Bullish's strategic position in the rapidly evolving crypto exchange landscape.

The stock price of Bullish climbed 1.24% on Friday, closing at $50.57, rebounding from prior volatility. The platform, supported by Block and led by CEO Tom Farley, continues to build momentum in the institutional crypto space.

Bullish shares gain 1.2% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

Related: ARK Invest-backed firm becomes largest ETH hoarder outside the USBullish Celebrates US Launch Amid Growing Market Presence The recent purchases by ARK coincided with Bullish's official US launch event held in New York, which drew notable figures from the digital asset industry to celebrate the platform's expansion across the United States. The event underscored Bullish's ambitions to become a major player in the crypto trading ecosystem.“The energy in the room said it all - the future is Bullish,” the platform posted on X. Since its global launch in 2021, Bullish has processed over $1.5 trillion in trades, climbing to the top 10 exchanges for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading volumes. Its recent expansion into 20 US states-after acquiring licenses such as the BitLicense and a money transmission license from New York regulators-marks a significant step toward establishing a nationwide footprint. The platform began US spot trading with BitGo and Nonco as initial clients, signaling its readiness to serve institutional and retail traders nationwide.





Bullish celebrates US launch. Source: Bullish With a trading legacy exceeding $1.5 trillion globally, Bullish has established itself as a key player in the crypto exchange sector, especially in the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets. Its recent US expansion represents a strategic move to capture more market share amid growing institutional interest and favorable regulatory developments, positioning it as a rising force in the competitive crypto trading landscape. Crypto Investing Risk Warning

