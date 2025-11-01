Another Panama Victory Involving Arbitration Against Sacyr For $2.3 Billion -
Furthermore, it was stressed that, had they not been dismissed for lack of merit, the claims would be inadmissible, since their basis is contractual and not from the treaty. The award also orders Sacyr to pay US $6,391,831.66 to Panama in arbitration costs, including legal fees and expenses of the process. Following the announcement, President José Raúl Mulino wrote on his X account that the success in the arbitration filed by Sacyr against ACP/Panama is a great achievement.“I acknowledge the effort of the ACP team, its lawyers, and Ministers Chapman and Icaza who collaborated. We are moving forward steadily.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment