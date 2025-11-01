Panama Layoffs At Cervcería Nacional Are Due To Falling Sales And Increased Taxes

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Amid a sharp drop in sales and increased taxes on the sector, Cervecería Nacional announced a resizing of its operations in Panama, which includes the dismissal of some of its staff. The company explained that the measure is a strategic decision to optimize processes and ensure the company's long-term sustainability. They assured that the departures were carried out in accordance with Panamanian laws, respecting all the rights of the former collaborators. Cervecería Nacional emphasized that this adjustment will not affect the production or prices of its most popular products. Furthermore, they reaffirmed their commitment to the country, noting that they maintain more than a thousand active jobs and continue to support social responsibility programs.

Cervecería Nacional is a large beverage company in Panama that produces beers like Balboa and also makes non-alcoholic beverages such as milk and juice. It is the most popular beer in Panama and is known for its light lager style. The company has been in business since 1887 and is a significant part of the Panamanian beverage market.



Primary business: Cervecería Nacional is a major beverage producer in Panama, with a focus on both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Beer production: It is most known for its beer, particularly the popular Balboa Lager, which is described as a crisp, light, and slightly bitter lager. Another beer, Atlas, is also a light lager produced by the company.

Other products: In addition to beer, the company also produces non-alcoholic beverages like milk and juice.

History: Cervecería Nacional was founded in 1887 and is a prominent and long-standing company in the Panamanian market. Operations: The company has a significant operational footprint, with two production plants, 10 distribution centers, and a corporate center.