Homage To The Homeland Displayed By Illuminating Panama's Bridge Of The Americas

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Bridge of the Americas was illuminated with decorative lights in commemoration of the start of the National Holidays and the 122 years of republican life. José Luis Andrade, Minister of Public Works, presided over the official ceremony for the lighting of the decorative lights, as part of the activities carried out within the project“Maintenance and Evaluation of the Bridge of the Americas”. The event took place this Friday at the Panama Port pier in Amador, in front of one of the country's most iconic landmarks. From this vantage point, the illumination with the colors that distinguish and adorn our national symbols could be appreciated.

During his speech, Minister Andrade stated that“more than a steel and concrete structure, the Bridge of the Americas is a symbol of unity, progress, and sovereignty for all Panamanians.” He also highlighted that, after more than a decade without decorative lighting, the bridge shines again over the Panama Canal, returning to citizens the luminous image of one of the most beloved and recognized symbols of the country's modern history, and reaffirming its value as an emblem of national engineering to the region and the world.

“Today this bridge is dressed up in its finest, adorned with the colors of our homeland, to remind us that the Panamanian spirit is a light that never goes out, a living flame of patriotism and national pride,” Andrade emphasized. This significant event, which marks the beginning of the National Holidays, was attended by Vice Minister Iván De Ycaza Delgado; the Secretary General, Ricardo Icaza Huertas; the Minister of Agricultural Development, Roberto Linares; as well as directors, heads of the institution and special guests.