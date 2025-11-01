Homage To The Homeland Displayed By Illuminating Panama's Bridge Of The Americas -
During his speech, Minister Andrade stated that“more than a steel and concrete structure, the Bridge of the Americas is a symbol of unity, progress, and sovereignty for all Panamanians.” He also highlighted that, after more than a decade without decorative lighting, the bridge shines again over the Panama Canal, returning to citizens the luminous image of one of the most beloved and recognized symbols of the country's modern history, and reaffirming its value as an emblem of national engineering to the region and the world.
“Today this bridge is dressed up in its finest, adorned with the colors of our homeland, to remind us that the Panamanian spirit is a light that never goes out, a living flame of patriotism and national pride,” Andrade emphasized. This significant event, which marks the beginning of the National Holidays, was attended by Vice Minister Iván De Ycaza Delgado; the Secretary General, Ricardo Icaza Huertas; the Minister of Agricultural Development, Roberto Linares; as well as directors, heads of the institution and special guests.
