Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Attends 21St Manama Dialogue


2025-11-01 11:01:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, took part in the 21st Manama Dialogue 2025, being held Bahrain. The conference discussed the most pressing challenges in foreign policy, defence, and security in the Middle East. Manama Dialogue

Gulf Times

