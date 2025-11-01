Kerala Poverty-Free Claim: Chennithala Calls It 'Election Gimmick'

Congress Slams Declaration as 'Election Gimmick'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's declaration of the state being extreme poverty-free has sparked controversy, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala strongly criticizing the move on Saturday. Chennithala claimed the government's data is false and that the declaration is merely an election gimmick.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "The CM's statement in the House can't be accepted. They are trying to say that Kerala is an extreme poverty-free state, which is not correct. The data given by the government is totally false, and this is going to be detrimental for the people because so many central government funds will be stopped by this. This is merely an election gimmick. They didn't do anything for nine years. People are angry with them."

The controversy comes amid election season, with Chennithala accusing the government of using the declaration as a publicity stunt to gain votes. The opposition leader also questioned the sudden drop in the number of extremely poor families from 4.5 lakh to 64,000, suggesting that the government's claims are statistically unsound. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the special Assembly session where the declaration was made, citing discrepancies in the government's claims.

Chennithala argued that the declaration would be detrimental to the people of Kerala, potentially leading to a stoppage of central government funds. The government identified 64,006 families as extremely poor, providing them with support for food, health, shelter, and income. However, critics argue that this number doesn't reflect the actual situation on the ground, particularly in tribal belts like Wayanad and Attappady. The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha also questioned the government's claim, pointing out that the number of extremely poor families seems artificially low.

CPM Hails 'Remarkable' Feat in World History

Earlier today, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MV Govindan hailed Kerala eradicating extreme poverty, saying that the state has "secured a remarkable place in world history," as Kerala achieved a feat which only a few countries have managed to attain.

"Kerala has secured a remarkable place in world history. The state is moving towards an achievement that only a few countries in the world have attained. The crisis of the global economy lies in the fact that the rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer. In such a system, extreme poverty can never be eradicated," the CPM leader told ANI.

Calling for an "alternative policy" of socialism to end extreme poverty all over, Govindan mentioned, "To end extreme poverty, there must be an alternative policy and that is socialism. Kerala, though part of a capitalist society, has achieved the feat of becoming a state free from extreme poverty through an alternative system."

Govindan, a former minister of local self-governance, was part of the cabinet meeting in which the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet decided to identify people living in extreme poverty. Subsequently, a comprehensive survey was carried out to identify the people living such conditions, which identified 64,006 families living in such conditions.

"I had participated as a minister in the first cabinet meeting of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The key agenda of that meeting was to identify those living in extreme poverty through a detailed survey. According to NITI Aayog's data, only 0.7 percent of Kerala's population lives in extreme poverty, while in North Indian states it is as high as 32 and 30 percent respectively," he said.

"Gradually, each panchayat and district was declared free from extreme poverty. Today, Kerala stands before the world as a state without extreme poverty. November 1 marks Kerala's formation day and this year, Kerala is celebrating it as the birth of a 'Nava Kerala' before the eyes of the world," he added.

CM Announces 'Extreme Poverty Free' Status in Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a historic declaration in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Foundation Day), stating that the state has achieved a remarkable milestone in eradicating extreme poverty.

Chief Minister Vijayan made a statement in the Assembly today under Rule 300 regarding the state's achievement of becoming "Extreme Poverty Free". He added, "Every Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day), we celebrate with joy. But this year's Kerala Piravi Day is, for the people of Kerala, the dawn of a new era. Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty." (ANI)

