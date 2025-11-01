Bihar Polls: Goyal Slams Tejashwi's Job Promise As 'Bunch Of Lies'

Goyal Slams Tejashwi's Job Promise as 'Bunch of Lies'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed the poll promise of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to provide a job to one member of every family in the State in case the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power after the conclusion of the assembly polls in Bihar. Speaking with ANI, Goyal said, "Tejashwi Yadav's promises are a bunch of lies. Nitish Kumar's promises are trustworthy."

This comes after Mahagathbandhan released its election manifesto -- Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran -- in Patna, promising, among other things, government jobs, free power and the old pension scheme. It promised that one member of every family will have a government job within 20 months of the formation of the new government.

NDA's Job Promise Includes Private Sector and Global Opportunities

The Union Minister also countered RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the NDA's job promise and clarified that the NDA's promise of one crore jobs includes both government and private sector opportunities, as well as global employment possibilities. Goyal emphasised that the NDA's job promise is not limited to government jobs alone, but also includes opportunities in the private sector and abroad. "We didn't say that we will give 1 crore govt jobs. There will be govt jobs, jobs in private sector and there is immense potential abroad for the youth of Bihar. Several FTAs are being done...India's talent and skills are being globally recognised. The world is looking for good people."

RJD Manifesto 'Fiscally Unrealistic', Says Goyal

The Union Minister also criticised Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran calling it fiscally unrealistic. " If Bihar's budget is increased even 25 times, then also it is not possible," he said, adding that the youth of Bihar are intelligent enough to understand the feasibility of such promises. "I am confident that the youth of Bihar are so intelligent that they know what Tejashwi Yadav is saying is impossible," he said.

NDA Manifesto and Poll Schedule

On Friday, the NDA in the manifesto promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to offer skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, thereby transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skilling Centre'. The Bihar Assembly elections for the 243-seat will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

