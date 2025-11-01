Tamil Nadu: 64-Year-Old Elephant Indira Dies After Prolonged Illness

A 64-year-old female elephant named Indira, housed at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in MR Palayam under the Tiruchirappalli Forest Division, died on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness, officials said.

Intensive Medical Treatment

According to forest officials, the elephant had been suffering from health complications for nearly five months.

A special medical team comprising experts from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Namakkal, Veterinary College, Orathanadu, and officers from the Animal Husbandry Department had been providing intensive treatment for the past few days.

Despite continuous medical attention, the elephant died around 8 am today, officials said.

Post-Mortem and Burial

A post-mortem examination was conducted at 12.45 pm under the supervision of District Forest Officer (General) Ms Kiruthika, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests (Mini Zoo and Park) I. Kadhar Basha, forest officials, veterinarians, and members of the NGO Voice of Trust.

The autopsy was led by Dr N Kalaivanan, Forest Veterinary Officer, along with senior veterinarians from Lalgudi and Tiruchirappalli. Tissue samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. The carcass was later buried near the rehabilitation camp within the MR Palayam Reserved Forest, in accordance with Tamil Nadu Government guidelines, officials said.

"The elephant had been under continuous medical care from an expert panel, but unfortunately, it could not be revived. Necessary samples have been collected for examination," said District Forest Officer Krithiga. (ANI)

