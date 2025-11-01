Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal Hits Fifty Karun Nair, Uday Saharan Hit Tons

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a solid half-century for Mumbai, Karun Nair continued his red-hot domestic run for Karnataka as the third round of Ranji Trophy fixtures kicked off on Saturday. Also, for Punjab against Goa, the U19 World Cup 2024 runners-up captain, Uday Saharan, slammed a century on his first-class captaincy debut, while Delhi's 25-year-old batter, Sanat Sangwan, continued his fine run in the tournament, falling just one short of a century.

Jaiswal scores half-century for Mumbai

Jaiswal, looking to get some game time ahead of the home series against South Africa in mid-November, scored 67 in 97 balls, with eight fours and a six, having a century stand with Musheer Khan (49 in 131 balls, with three fours) as Mumbai made 254 in their first innings. Kukna Ajay Singh (4/66) and Ashok Sharma (3/76) were the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan. Rajasthan ended their innings on day one at 10/0.

U19 skipper Saharan shines with debut captaincy ton

Coming to Punjab's clash against Goa, Saharan came in at 15/1 and saw his side being reduced to 92/5, but the youngster put a price on his wicket, scoring an unbeaten 100* in 247 balls, with eight fours, taking his side to 215/5 at the day one end, with wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora (51*) at the other side. Saharan, playing only his third first-class match, captained his side despite the presence of all-rounder Naman Dhir, who led them in previous two matches.

Nair continues dominant run for Karnataka

Torrent of runs continued to flow for Nair. Playing for Karnataka colours on his return to his home state colours after a stint with Vidarbha, Nair slammed a dominant 142* in 251 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes, ending the day at 319/3 for his side alongside Smaran Ravichandran (88* in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six).

Sangwan narrowly misses century for Delhi

In Delhi's first day, the end at 248/6 against Puducherry, Sanat Sangwan's 99 in 230 balls, with nine fours, served as a key highlight. Sanat is the leading-run-getter in the tournament, with 446 runs in three matches at an average of 111.50, with a century and three fifties and best score of 211*. (ANI)

