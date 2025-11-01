Ukraine Will Fully Fund Gas Imports Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the address was published on the president's official website.

"Today, we held a separate, in-depth discussion on the energy situation, with particular focus on implementing the agreements reached with our partners. We will definitely secure 100% of the funds required for gas imports," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to every country and every leader supporting Ukraine.

"Our most substantial agreements are with Norway, and we are working through details with other European countries. We are counting on support from the European Union, with negotiations expected next week. We will provide maximum assistance for all needs," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that he expects a report from Ukraine's energy minister following meetings with G7 representatives.

"The Group of Seven issued a significant statement this week on backing our energy sector after Russian attacks, and it is crucial that this support has the greatest possible impact," he said.

Earlier reports said that G7 nations had pledged to continue assisting in the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine