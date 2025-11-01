UAE Flag Day Celebrations: Flag-Raising At 11Am, Drone Shows At Global Village

UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, to mark the anniversary of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the country's President in 2004. The occasion was established in 2013 by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to honour the country's past, present and future.

How is UAE Flag Day celebrated?

UAE residents and citizens come together to celebrate Flag Day with a unified national event that begins with the raising of the flag in all government and private institutions and schools at 11am. The national anthem is played, and a moment of respect is observed to express loyalty and belonging.

The Dubai Ruler has called on citizens, residents, and institutions in the country to raise the UAE flag at exactly 11am. The day marks a renewed commitment to the values of the union, along with a sense of "belonging, and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership," said the leader, who also serves as UAE's Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai.

Flags will adorn UAE shops, homes, and streets. When displaying the flag, it is important to follow certain rules to ensure it is properly honoured.

The UAE Flag Day is not a public holiday, but it the start of a month of celebrations ahead of Eid Al Etihad in December. Earlier, Dubai announced the 'National Month' - an emirate-wide celebration of UAE's national occasions, from Flag Day until Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2025, for the second year in a row.

Dubai's Flag garden

The flag garden has been set up at Umm Suqeim Beach, near the Burj Al Arab, for the 12th year, as part of the national celebrations for UAE Flag Day and UAE National Day.

Thousands of UAE flags lined up on the beach form aerial portraits of the two leaders - Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

This year, the UAE Flag Garden can be seen from Friday, October 31 to Saturday, January 10.

Drone show at Global Village

You can head to Dubai's popular Global Village for a spectacular Flag Day Drone Show. On Monday, November 3 at 9pm, hundreds of drones will light up the sky, forming dazzling patterns, the UAE flag, and stunning visual displays that honour the nation.