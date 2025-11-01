Genoa CFC Dismisses French Coach Patrick Vieira After Winless Serie A Start

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Genoa CFC announced Saturday the dismissal of French coach Patrick Vieira from his post as head coach of the club's first football team.

It had been decided to terminate the deal with Vieira after a sequence of negative results, extending gratitude to him and his coaching staff for their professionalism and commitment during their tenure, the club said in an official statement.

Vieira had taken charge of Genoa in November 2024, when the team was languishing in 17th place in the Serie A standings.

Under his leadership, the side managed to steer clear of relegation, securing eight victories and nine draws in 26 matches last season to finish in 13th position.

However, the current 2025-2026 campaign unfolded quite differently, as Genoa failed to register a single victory in Serie A. The team recorded only two wins in the Coppa Italia, while incurring six defeats in nine league matches, including five losses in their last six outings.

According to the statement, Genoa expressed appreciation for Vieira's service and announced that Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito, would take interim charge of the first team pending appointment of a permanent successor.