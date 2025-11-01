Women Among 8Arrested In Parwan On Murder, Theft Charges

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Eight individuals, including five women, have been arrested on murder and theft charges in central Parwan province, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters said five people, including three women, were detained in connection with the murder of a man named Waseem in Bagram district.

It said Waseem was mysteriously killed a few days ago, and his body was found in the Khwaja Siyaran area of the third police district.

According to the statement, security forces arrested three people, including two women, on charges of theft in first police district.

The suspects are accused of stealing about 200,000 afghanis from a house in the area.

The police said all the detainees have confessed to their crimes during initial interrogations.

