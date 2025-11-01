Bexback Celebrates 500,000 Traders With New Deposit Bonuses And $50 Welcome Reward

SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack Exchange has surpassed 500,000 registered traders worldwide and is marking the milestone with expanded trading incentives including a $50 welcome bonus, a $100 first-deposit protection reward, and a 100% deposit-match program. As Bitcoin experiences heightened volatility near the $110,000 level, BexBack is empowering new users with increased capital and instant, no-KYC access to 100x leverage futures trading.

What Makes BexBack Different?

– Sign up in minutes and start trading anonymously, with your privacy fully protected.– Control massive trading positions with minimal capital, turning even small price moves into meaningful profits.

Two Powerful Deposit Promotions

Promotion 1: $100 First Deposit Bonus (Loss Coverage)



Deposit at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT.



Instantly receive a matching trading bonus, up to 10 BTC equivalent.

Bonus boosts margin and profits; gains made from trading with the bonus are fully withdrawable.



How 100x Leverage Works

Leverage allows you to expand your market exposure dramatically.



Example: With Bitcoin at $100,000, opening a 1 BTC long position at 100x leverage gives you control over 100 BTC.



If BTC rises by 5%, your profit equals 5 BTC - a 500% return on your margin.

Combine this with the deposit bonus, and your profit potential doubles instantly.



While leverage amplifies gains, traders should also manage risks carefully to avoid liquidation.

Platform Advantages



Zero Spread & No Slippage – Orders execute instantly at real market prices.



Deep Liquidity – Even large trades are filled at once, without hidden costs.



Global Access – Users from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and beyond are welcome.



Demo Account – Practice risk-free with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT in virtual funds.

Lucrative Affiliate Program 50% commission by inviting others to trade.



Why Trade on BexBack Now?

With Bitcoin volatility at all-time highs and institutional players fueling big price swings, retail traders need tools that level the playing field. BexBack provides exactly that: instant access, amplified profits, and risk buffers via bonuses - without the hassle of KYC.

Don't wait for the next bull cycle to pass you by. Join BexBack today, claim your bonuses, and turn small investments into big opportunities.

About BexBack

BexBack Exchang is a Singapore-headquartered crypto derivatives platform with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. Licensed as a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB), the exchange offers futures trading on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ other assets with leverage up to 100x. More than 500,000 traders worldwide trust BexBack for secure, fast, and anonymous trading.





