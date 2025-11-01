Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council And Numou Sign Agreement To Empower Youth Enterprises And Promote Innovation

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, and Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou. The signing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Marwa Abdullah Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chambe, several Council members, and representatives from Numou.

The agreement seeks to establish an effective cooperation platform between the two entities, granting young entrepreneurs access to Numou's financing solutions, while also supporting the Council's initiatives to empower youth across various economic sectors.

Youth Entrepreneurship:

Under the agreement, the two parties will work to implement joint programmes and introductory workshops targeting SME owners and young entrepreneurs. They will also exchange data and analytical insights to support decision-makers in shaping future entrepreneurship policies.

The cooperation further includes organising interactive events and dialogue sessions focusing on innovative financing opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to directly engage with investors and business support platforms.

Additionally, members of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council will gain access to the Numou digital platform, benefiting from its specialised SME financing services. Both sides will also exchange marketing expertise and launch joint campaigns to promote an entrepreneurial culture among youth.

Strengthening Economic Partnerships:

Mansoor Al Sayegh said:“This agreement reflects the vision of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council to support and empower a new generation of young entrepreneurs through strategic partnerships with entities that bring expertise and resources to build a vibrant, sustainable business environment.

“Investing in youth is a cornerstone of our national vision to create a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. This aligns with the objectives of the national campaign, 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World.”

Al Sayegh pointed out that through this collaboration with Numou, ADYBC aims to provide an integrated ecosystem that supports the growth of entrepreneurial ventures and facilitates their access to diverse markets and investors locally and internationally.“This partnership represents a successful model of public-private collaboration that enables young people to launch innovative and sustainable projects capable of achieving growth and expansion,” he added.

Stimulating the Business Environment:

Mohamed Al Binali expressed pride in partnering with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, emphasising the importance of this collaboration in creating a transparent and sustainable business ecosystem.

“This partnership marks an important step towards enabling young entrepreneurs to access innovative financing solutions and equipping them with the tools to transform their ideas into viable, competitive businesses,” he said.“At Numou, we are committed to supporting youth by simplifying access to capital and providing the knowledge and skills required for sustainable growth.”

He added that the cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council would expand the base of companies benefiting from our services and strengthen engagement with entrepreneurs across key sectors that drive the national economy.

New Horizons for Cooperation:

The agreement paves the way for launching joint initiatives that serve entrepreneurs through all stages of business development, from establishment to growth and expansion. It aims to further stimulate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by expanding partnerships among institutions that support SMEs.

Through coordinated awareness campaigns, and promotional efforts, the partnership will enhance outreach to young entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools needed to thrive.

This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber's vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy rooted in innovation, empowering youth to contribute to the emirate's sustainable development and global competitiveness.