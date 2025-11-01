Insurance Advisor Sissy Leclair Shares Insights As Commercial Auto Insurance Advisor In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most common mistakes businesses make when managing commercial auto insurance? That question is explored by Sissy LeClair of Blackadar Insurance Agency Inc. in Longwood, Florida, in her new. Drawing on years of experience advising clients across a variety of industries, LeClair outlines how missteps in vehicle classification, liability assessment, and policy updates can lead to denied claims or unexpected expenses.

One critical issue highlighted in the article is the misuse of personal auto policies for vehicles used in business operations. Such misclassifications often go unnoticed until a claim is filed and subsequently denied. LeClair also warns against relying on state minimum liability limits, noting that even a single serious accident can result in damages that exceed basic coverage, leaving businesses financially exposed. She emphasizes that higher liability thresholds or umbrella policies are not optional add-ons, but vital components of sound risk management.

Failure to promptly update policies when fleets grow or routes expand, overlooking driver histories, and ignoring the need for specific endorsements based on industry operations are all highlighted as avoidable but widespread issues. The article, Common Mistakes to Avoid in Commercial Auto Insurance serves as a guide for business owners who want to ensure their commercial vehicle coverage fully aligns with their operational realities and evolving risk exposure.

