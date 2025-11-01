Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor

Actor and host Salman Khan took a strong stand against body-shaming on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, as he slammed contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for making insensitive comments about fellow housemate Ashnoor Kaur. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo shared by JioHotstar Reality on Saturday, Salman was seen confronting Tanya and Neelam about their opinion of Ashnoor. Both agreed politely at first, but the host then revealed what they had actually said earlier, where they both compared Kaur to a "dinosaur" and a "haathi." Salman immediately rebuked them, asking, "Ye haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka?" ("Who gave you the right to say such things?"). His words left the contestants silent, while Ashnoor became visibly emotional and said, "Shame on you, Tanya."

Backlash Over Insensitive Comments

Earlier, a clip of Tanya and Neelam talking about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain had gone viral on social media. Fans and celebrities strongly condemned their comments, calling them "disrespectful" and "mean-spirited."

About Bigg Boss 19

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.' Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

