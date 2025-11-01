403
Argentina's Cabinet Chief Steps Down Following Milei's Midterm Triumph
(MENAFN) Argentina's top government official resigned Friday, just days after President Javier Milei's coalition scored a decisive victory in crucial midterm elections that reshaped the nation's political landscape.
Guillermo Francos, 75, a veteran political operative, announced his departure to allow Milei to advance "without constraints" as the administration transitions into a new phase following the October 26 national elections, The Washington Post reported.
Francos' exit, anticipated for weeks amid swirling speculation, is widely interpreted as the opening move in a comprehensive Cabinet reorganization—a customary practice in Argentina following electoral contests. Interior Minister Guillermo Catalan also tendered his resignation Friday.
Following his party's electoral triumph last Sunday and a $40 billion commitment from the Trump administration, Milei named his principal spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, as the incoming Cabinet chief, according to the Buenos Aires Herald, an English-language daily.
Francos assumed the chief of staff position last year when Milei recruited the seasoned negotiator to shepherd ambitious budget and investment legislation through Congress. He had previously occupied the interior minister portfolio, managing Milei's contentious relationships with provincial governments resisting fiscal austerity measures.
Milei expressed gratitude to Francos in an official statement for "his service to the nation during these last two years of profound reforms that required continuous dialogue with various political forces."
"This change responds to the election results, the need to renew political dialogue and the beginning of this second phase," he added.
Manuel Adorni, an outspoken advocate of Milei's policy agenda, will formally assume the position Monday. Adorni has served as Milei's spokesperson since the presidency's inception, and the herald reported that he will retain that role even after assuming his new post.
