Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia's Volcano Erupts, Spews Ash Towards India, Pakistan Flights Affected - 10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) After lying silent for 12,000 years, an Ethiopian volcano called the Hayli Gubbi has come back to life, spewing its ash thousands of kilometres away. The sudden burst of ash forced multiple airlines to cancel or divert flights, with aviation authorities issuing fresh advisories as the plume drifted high into the atmosphere and over Asian countries of India, Pakistan, and across the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman.

Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued an advisory to airlines to avoid the affected regions and airports to deal with possible disruptions due to the ash plumes from the Ethiopian volcano.

Here are 10 fresh updates from the Ethiopian volcano eruptionThe Hayli Gubbi volcano is located within the Rift Valley, a zone of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet. Catch Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates hereThe explosive eruption began around 8:30 am UTC (13:30 IST) on Sunday. As the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted, it sent thick plumes of smoke up to 14 kilometres into the sky, covering surrounding areas in ash and dust.The Toulouse VAAC said the eruption has now stopped, but a "large ash plume is moving toward northern India," prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory. The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM are among the airlines that cancelled some flights due to the ash plume.DGCA has issued issued an advisory to airlines asking them to avoid altitudes and regions affected by ash clouds, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations.Air India said in its advisory no flights have been impacted due to the Ethiopian volcano burst.“Ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions and the situation is being monitored,” it said.SpiceJet said ash activity“may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions.” It also asked its passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) to keep a check on their flight status.Akasa Air also said it was monitoring the volcanic activity and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions in accordance with international aviation advisories.“We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority,” the airline said.IndiGo advisory said that ash clouds have been reported to be drifting towards India and the airline teams are monitoring the situation.“We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations.”Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra has issued a passenger advisory, noting that the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia may“impact some international routes.” It said the“passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.”

(With agency inputs)