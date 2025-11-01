Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 1, 2025


2025-11-01 09:00:25
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Luiza Possi at Blue Note (Paulista), Imagine Dragons at Estádio do Morumbi (Morumbi), Samba da Paçoca at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação), and Gustavo Mioto at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda). Also notable: Fagner at Tokio Marine Hall (Vila Almeida) and Encanto at Club Cine Hot (Vila Buarque).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Luiza Possi (MPB/pop)
  • Why picked: Talented Brazilian singer delivers heartfelt MPB in a premier jazz club-ideal for expats enjoying sophisticated local sounds.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp
  • Tickets: Concerts50 - Luiza Possi (01/11)
Estádio do Morumbi - Imagine Dragons (pop/rock)
  • Why picked: International superstars bring high-energy hits to SP's massive stadium-perfect for expats craving global arena vibes.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, 1, Morumbi
  • Info: Songkick - São Paulo November
  • Tickets: JamBase - Imagine Dragons
Casa de Francisca - Samba da Paçoca (samba)
  • Why picked: Authentic samba collective celebrates 8 years with lively sets in a historic venue-great intro to Brazilian rhythms for expats.
  • Start: 17:00 & 21:00
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. OCalendar (details)
Espaço Unimed - Gustavo Mioto (sertanejo)
  • Why picked: Rising sertanejo star performs catchy hits in a modern hall-fun dive into Brazil's country-pop scene for expats.
  • Start: 22:00
  • Address: R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
  • Info: JamBase - Gustavo Mioto
  • Tickets: JamBase - tickets
Also notable
  • Tokio Marine Hall - Fagner (MPB) - Start: 21:30; Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Vila Almeida; Tickets/press: Spotify - Fagner.
  • Club Cine Hot - Encanto (pagode/forró) - Start: 21:59; Address: R. Amaral Gurgel, 272, Vila Buarque; Listing: Spotify - Encanto. Shazam (details).
Suggested route

16:40 arrive in Consolação → 17:00 Samba da Paçoca (Casa de Francisca) → 19:10 rideshare to Paulista for Luiza Possi (Blue Note 20:00) → 21:20 hop to Barra Funda for Gustavo Mioto (Espaço Unimed 22:00) - or start big with Imagine Dragons in Morumbi (21:00).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Morumbi legs run ~20–40 min by app rides on Saturdays; set pickup points after shows.
  • Carry photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note and Casa de Francisca are seated/intimate-arrive a bit early for better spots.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 1, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

MENAFN01112025007421016031ID1110279894



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search