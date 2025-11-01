São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 1, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Luiza Possi at Blue Note (Paulista), Imagine Dragons at Estádio do Morumbi (Morumbi), Samba da Paçoca at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação), and Gustavo Mioto at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda). Also notable: Fagner at Tokio Marine Hall (Vila Almeida) and Encanto at Club Cine Hot (Vila Buarque).



Why picked: Talented Brazilian singer delivers heartfelt MPB in a premier jazz club-ideal for expats enjoying sophisticated local sounds.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp Tickets: Concerts50 - Luiza Possi (01/11)



Why picked: International superstars bring high-energy hits to SP's massive stadium-perfect for expats craving global arena vibes.

Start: 21:00

Address: Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, 1, Morumbi

Info: Songkick - São Paulo November Tickets: JamBase - Imagine Dragons



Why picked: Authentic samba collective celebrates 8 years with lively sets in a historic venue-great intro to Brazilian rhythms for expats.

Start: 17:00 & 21:00

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. OCalendar (details)



Why picked: Rising sertanejo star performs catchy hits in a modern hall-fun dive into Brazil's country-pop scene for expats.

Start: 22:00

Address: R. Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda

Info: JamBase - Gustavo Mioto Tickets: JamBase - tickets



Tokio Marine Hall - Fagner (MPB) - Start: 21:30; Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Vila Almeida; Tickets/press: Spotify - Fagner. Club Cine Hot - Encanto (pagode/forró) - Start: 21:59; Address: R. Amaral Gurgel, 272, Vila Buarque; Listing: Spotify - Encanto. Shazam (details).

Blue Note São Paulo - Luiza Possi (MPB/pop)Estádio do Morumbi - Imagine Dragons (pop/rock)Casa de Francisca - Samba da Paçoca (samba)Espaço Unimed - Gustavo Mioto (sertanejo)Also notableSuggested route

16:40 arrive in Consolação → 17:00 Samba da Paçoca (Casa de Francisca) → 19:10 rideshare to Paulista for Luiza Possi (Blue Note 20:00) → 21:20 hop to Barra Funda for Gustavo Mioto (Espaço Unimed 22:00) - or start big with Imagine Dragons in Morumbi (21:00).



Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Morumbi legs run ~20–40 min by app rides on Saturdays; set pickup points after shows.

Carry photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving. Blue Note and Casa de Francisca are seated/intimate-arrive a bit early for better spots.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 1, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.