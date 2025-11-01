403
Germany Posts 0.2 Percent Rise in September Retail Sales
(MENAFN) Germany's retail sales climbed 0.2% month-on-month in September, meeting market expectations precisely, official statistics released Friday revealed.
The uptick followed a downwardly revised 0.5% monthly decline in August, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
Food sales advanced 0.3% compared to August levels, while non-food retail sectors contracted 0.6% during September.
Year-over-year comparisons showed retail sales also gained 0.2% in September, maintaining modest but steady growth momentum.
Both food and non-food retail categories posted identical 0.2% increases on an annual basis for the month.
Digital commerce demonstrated stronger performance, with e-commerce and mail order retail sales recording a 0.4% monthly increase and a robust 3.7% year-on-year surge in September.
The mixed sectoral results—with food outperforming non-food items on a monthly basis—suggest German consumers maintained cautious spending patterns while prioritizing essential purchases. The contrasting performance between traditional retail channels and online platforms underscores the continuing shift toward digital shopping habits across Europe's largest economy.
