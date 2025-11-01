403
Temple Stampede Claims Nine Lives in India
(MENAFN) At least nine devotees perished Saturday when a deadly stampede erupted during a religious ceremony at southern India's Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh state, authorities confirmed.
The catastrophe unfolded as massive crowds converged for ritual offerings at the Kashibugga temple site in Srikakulam district, where an abrupt crowd surge triggered the fatal crush.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu disclosed on X that the stampede struck during the temple gathering and conveyed grief over the fatalities.
"The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.
Governor Abdul Nazeer verified the casualty count, attributing the disaster to an overwhelming influx of pilgrims.
Naidu announced he has "instructed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured."
"I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he said.
