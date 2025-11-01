403
Uber Set to Open USD200M Istanbul Tech Hub
(MENAFN) US-based ride-hailing giant Uber has revealed plans to establish a new global technology hub in Istanbul, becoming the company's fourth such facility outside the United States following centers in Brazil, India, and the Netherlands.
The landmark announcement came during the "Uber Türkiye Global Technology Development and Software Center Launch Event" at Istanbul's Esma Sultan Mansion, attended by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Presidential Investment and Finance Office President Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Uber Chief Technology Officer Praveen Neppalli Naga.
Following opening remarks, officials signed a memorandum of understanding between Uber and the Presidential Investment and Finance Office to facilitate the company's investment operations in Türkiye.
The new hub positions Türkiye as a strategic pillar within Uber's global software development infrastructure. The company pledges to inject over $200 million into the Istanbul-based center across the next five years.
Istanbul to spearhead Uber's global innovation engine
In his keynote address, Uber CEO Khosrowshahi lauded Istanbul as "one of the most extraordinary cities in the world — a place of energy, creativity, and connection."
"Our mission was very simple: to make it easier for people to move around in their cities," he said, recalling the company's entrance into the Turkish market a decade ago.
"But what began as a mobility solution quickly became something much bigger — a story of progress, a partnership of transformation," he added.
Revealing that 95% of taxis in Istanbul currently operate on the Uber app, Khosrowshahi disclosed the company is approaching its 100 millionth ride in Türkiye.
"Today, Türkiye stands as a global benchmark — one of the leading countries in taxi adoption of digital platforms," he added.
The CEO further spotlighted the company's recent investment in Trendyol Go, characterizing it as a pivotal move in accelerating expansion across Türkiye's delivery and mobility industries.
'Future of Uber's innovation will be built in Türkiye'
Stressing the influence of local expertise on Uber's decision to expand in Türkiye, Khosrowshahi said: "At Uber, we believe that innovation starts with people," he said. "Türkiye has some of the brightest, most dynamic technology talent anywhere in the world."
He revealed the new hub would initially employ 180 technologists, engineers, designers, and data scientists who joined Uber through the Trendyol Go acquisition and are already advancing global delivery solutions.
"We will invest more than $200 million in the Istanbul technology hub," Khosrowshahi announced. "This means that now Türkiye will play a central role in developing technologies that move people, goods, and economies all around the world."
He also outlined plans to forge partnerships with prominent Turkish universities and institutions to cultivate the next generation of engineers, data scientists, and product leaders.
"We are honored to partner with the Turkish government, the Ministry of Technology, and the country's thriving technology ecosystem to make this future a reality," Khosrowshahi said, thanking the Turkish officials for their support.
