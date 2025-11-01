403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WWI Soldiers' Bottled Letters Wash Ashore in Western Australia
(MENAFN) Two letters penned by World War I soldiers were discovered sealed inside a bottle that washed onto a secluded Western Australian shoreline, media reported.
Local resident Debra Brown and her family unearthed the bottle while conducting a cleanup operation at Wharton Beach.
Preserved inside were correspondences from Private Malcolm Alexander Neville of South Australia and William Kirk Harley, both composed in 1916 amid the war.
Brown successfully located Neville's great-nephew, Herbie Neville, in South Australia.
Herbie Neville characterized the find as "unbelievable" for the family.
"It's been amazing how much has come to the surface in his short time in WWI," Neville said.
Private Neville's letter disclosed that he initially enlisted in early 1916 but was discharged a month later due to poor eyesight, however he re-enlisted only a week afterward, joining the service corps, and was later killed in France at age of 28.
The second letter belonged to William Kirk Harley, who survived the war. His granddaughter, Ann Turner, described the letter as "a miracle," and said "We are all absolutely stunned. There are five grandchildren who are still alive."
Local resident Debra Brown and her family unearthed the bottle while conducting a cleanup operation at Wharton Beach.
Preserved inside were correspondences from Private Malcolm Alexander Neville of South Australia and William Kirk Harley, both composed in 1916 amid the war.
Brown successfully located Neville's great-nephew, Herbie Neville, in South Australia.
Herbie Neville characterized the find as "unbelievable" for the family.
"It's been amazing how much has come to the surface in his short time in WWI," Neville said.
Private Neville's letter disclosed that he initially enlisted in early 1916 but was discharged a month later due to poor eyesight, however he re-enlisted only a week afterward, joining the service corps, and was later killed in France at age of 28.
The second letter belonged to William Kirk Harley, who survived the war. His granddaughter, Ann Turner, described the letter as "a miracle," and said "We are all absolutely stunned. There are five grandchildren who are still alive."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment