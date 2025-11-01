403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia-U.S. Alliance Reaches Unprecedented Strength
(MENAFN) Australia's defense partnership with the United States has reached unprecedented strength and significance, the nation's defense minister declared Saturday.
Richard Marles emphasized the alliance's critical importance during discussions with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian defense chiefs summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital.
"I would say that our alliance has never been as relevant as it is today, and it's never been better," Marles told visiting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Malaysian capital.
The Australian defense chief underscored Washington's vital role in the Indo-Pacific region, stating that America's military footprint remains essential for maintaining international stability.
"It really matters to Australia to see a strong American presence in this part of the world, and you are definitely providing that, because what we do together is uphold the rules-based order," Marles told Hegseth.
Marles indicated extensive discussions lay ahead concerning US military positioning on Australian soil, noting the extensive integration between the two nations' armed forces. He referenced "the deep way in which our defense forces are embedded" as a key topic requiring attention.
Hegseth reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging the enduring bonds between Washington and Canberra.
"Everyone understands the deep ties that have been and continue to be between the US and Australia," the US Defense Secretary stated.
"Peace through strength means working with our best and closest allies, and Australia has long been one of them," he added.
Richard Marles emphasized the alliance's critical importance during discussions with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian defense chiefs summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital.
"I would say that our alliance has never been as relevant as it is today, and it's never been better," Marles told visiting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Malaysian capital.
The Australian defense chief underscored Washington's vital role in the Indo-Pacific region, stating that America's military footprint remains essential for maintaining international stability.
"It really matters to Australia to see a strong American presence in this part of the world, and you are definitely providing that, because what we do together is uphold the rules-based order," Marles told Hegseth.
Marles indicated extensive discussions lay ahead concerning US military positioning on Australian soil, noting the extensive integration between the two nations' armed forces. He referenced "the deep way in which our defense forces are embedded" as a key topic requiring attention.
Hegseth reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging the enduring bonds between Washington and Canberra.
"Everyone understands the deep ties that have been and continue to be between the US and Australia," the US Defense Secretary stated.
"Peace through strength means working with our best and closest allies, and Australia has long been one of them," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment