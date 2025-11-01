403
Study Find Arctic Fjord Captures More Carbon Than It Emits
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking Norwegian study has revealed that Kongsfjorden, an Arctic fjord on the Svalbard archipelago, captures more greenhouse gases than it emits, a news outlet reported Friday.
Scientists from the Norwegian Polar Institute utilized innovative nitrogen and carbon measurement models to confirm the fjord functions as a natural carbon sink, offering crucial insights into the Arctic's role in combating climate change.
The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, synthesizes years of water sampling data with sophisticated ocean modeling to calculate the fjord's "nitrogen and carbon budget."
"Kongsfjorden takes up more carbon and nitrogen than it emits. If this pattern is repeated in other fjords, it's good news for both the climate and marine ecosystems," said Pedro Duarte, senior researcher at the Norwegian Polar Institute and lead author of the study.
Positioned near the research settlement of Ny-Alesund, Kongsfjorden transforms more rapidly than most Arctic fjords, earning its reputation as a "living laboratory" among scientists.
"It can serve as a model for understanding wider changes in the Arctic," said marine biologist Philipp Assmy, who co-authored the study.
The research team has conducted long-term surveillance of the fjord, gathering annual water samples along Spitsbergen's western coastline. Their findings illuminate how oceanic circulation patterns shape nutrient and carbon concentrations—critical elements determining the ocean's greenhouse gas absorption capacity.
Nitrogen serves as a vital nutrient for marine vegetation including phytoplankton, organisms that facilitate carbon dioxide absorption. Duarte and Assmy explained that comprehending nitrogen circulation enables more accurate estimates of atmospheric carbon removal by oceans.
"The ocean supports us by taking up about a quarter of all greenhouse gases emitted each year," Assmy said, noting that this natural process is increasingly threatened by climate change.
However, researchers cautioned that rising Arctic water temperatures could compromise the fjord's ability to absorb greenhouse gases and nutrients.
The Norwegian Polar Institute intends to broaden its continuous monitoring of Kongsfjorden, fulfilling its directive from the Ministry of Climate and Environment. "We use science to optimize future monitoring," Duarte said.
Norwegian Deputy Environment Minister Kristoffer Hansen said that the research provides "important knowledge about how climate change affects marine environments in the Arctic."
"It is positive that nature absorbs carbon and nutrients, helping to limit the negative effects of emissions," Hansen said. "But it does not change the fact that we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions."
