Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Love Story Ends-Real Reason Behind The Breakup Out!

In an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia made it clear that she absolutely cannot stand people who lie in a relationship. It's known that Tamannaah recently broke up with Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah is a popular actress in both South cinema and Bollywood. Now, she's the go-to for item songs. In a recent interview, she shared her expectations in a relationship.

Tamannaah said,“I can't stand lies. If something's wrong, just be honest. I'm always ready to find a solution. But I absolutely hate being lied to,” she clarified.

“When someone lies to my face, thinking I'm a fool, it makes me angrier. It's not just the lie, but the intent to deceive me that hurts. That's the real issue,” she said.

Tamannaah also shared her thoughts on a future partner.“I'm trying to be a good partner. I want my future husband to feel lucky. We'll see who that lucky guy is soon,” she said.

Tamannaah was dating actor Vijay Varma. They confirmed their relationship in 2023. After two years, they broke up. Fans now think her comments about hating lies are about him.