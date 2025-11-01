403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's BIST 100 Climbs
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index closed Friday at 10,971.52 points, marking an increase of 1.24%.
Opening the session at 10,854.85 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 132.22 points compared to Thursday's final level. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a low of 10,816.89 and a peak of 10,994.41 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 reached approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($244.3 billion), accompanied by a trading volume of 148 billion liras ($3.54 billion).
Among the index components, 80 stocks advanced while 19 declined from the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $4,004.50 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $64.2 per barrel as of 7.05 pm local time (1605GMT).
Currency markets saw the US dollar/Turkish lira rate at 42.0495, the euro/Turkish lira at 48.5485, and the British pound exchanging at 55.2810 liras.
Opening the session at 10,854.85 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 132.22 points compared to Thursday's final level. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a low of 10,816.89 and a peak of 10,994.41 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 reached approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($244.3 billion), accompanied by a trading volume of 148 billion liras ($3.54 billion).
Among the index components, 80 stocks advanced while 19 declined from the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $4,004.50 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $64.2 per barrel as of 7.05 pm local time (1605GMT).
Currency markets saw the US dollar/Turkish lira rate at 42.0495, the euro/Turkish lira at 48.5485, and the British pound exchanging at 55.2810 liras.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment