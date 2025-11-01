President El-Sisi And World Leaders Will Attend The Inauguration Of The Grand Egyptian Museum

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will attend the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) tomorrow evening, Saturday, November 1, 2025. This represents an extraordinary event in the history of human culture and civilization. A total of 79 official delegations are expected to participate in the opening ceremony, including 39 delegations headed by kings, princes, and heads of state and government, reflecting the international community's interest in the ancient Egyptian civilization and Egypt's unique cultural and humanitarian role.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the historical event will be attended by kings, queens, crown princes, princes, and members of ruling families from Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Jordan, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Japan, and Thailand.

Also attending are the Presidents of Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Portugal, Armenia, Germany, Croatia, Cyprus, Albania, Bulgaria, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Eritrea, and the Sovereign Order of Malta, along with the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council and the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

The Prime Ministers of Greece, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, and Uganda will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

This is in addition to high-level ministerial and parliamentary attendance from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, Austria, the United Kingdom, France, the Vatican, Malta, Romania, Russia, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Italy, Singapore, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zambia, Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa, Gabon, Chad, Kenya, Rwanda, Togo, Brazil, Canada, and the United States.

Regional and international organizations will be represented by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, the President of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), and a number of CEOs and representatives of major international companies will also attend.

This unprecedented level of representation and attendance for the opening of the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization demonstrates international interest in the Egyptian state's vision of combining the authenticity of the past, the creativity of the present, and the prosperity of the future. It also reaffirms Egypt's unparalleled status as a civilizational bridge between all peoples of the world who cherish culture and peace.

