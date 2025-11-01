403
Football Games For Saturday, November 01, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, November 01, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches across top-tier leagues and international competitions.
Highlights include Premier League clashes like Burnley vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Chelsea, while Bundesliga features Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen and multiple top fixtures.
In women's football, Spanish Women's LaLiga brings Atlético de Madrid vs Alhama, and German Women's Bundesliga showcases Bayern Munich vs Essen.
Fans can also enjoy MLS playoffs with New York City vs Charlotte FC, Brazilian Série A games like Cruzeiro vs Vitória, and a variety of European, South American, and global leagues, ensuring a vibrant day for football enthusiasts worldwide.
Spanish Women's LaLiga
08:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid vs Alhama
Channels: DAZN
Italian Women's Serie A
08:00 AM – Parma vs Napoli
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
English Women's Super League
09:00 AM – Chelsea vs London City
Channels: Xsports, ESPN 4 and Disney+
09:00 AM – Manchester City vs West Ham
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Disney+
German 2. Bundesliga
09:00 AM – Hertha Berlin vs Dynamo Dresden
Channels: Youtube (RC Sport) and OneFootball (PPV)
09:00 AM – Karlsruher vs Schalke 04
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
09:00 AM – Nürnberg vs Eintracht Braunschweig
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
04:30 PM – Darmstadt vs Arminia Bielefeld
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball (PPV)
English FA Cup
09:00 AM – Chelmsford vs Braintree
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Brackley vs Notts County
Channels: Disney+
English Championship
09:30 AM – Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spanish LaLiga
10:00 AM – Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
Channels: Disney+
12:15 PM – Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
05:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Valencia
Channels: Disney+
German Women's Bundesliga
10:00 AM – Bayern Munich vs Essen
Channels: DAZN
12:00 PM – Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
Channels: DAZN
Uruguayan Championship
10:00 AM – Progreso vs Montevideo City Torque
Channels: Disney+
04:30 PM – Liverpool-URU vs Juventud
Channels: Disney+
07:00 PM – Cerro vs Nacional
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Pro League
10:30 AM – Al-Taawoun vs Al-Qadsiah
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and BandSports
11:35 AM – Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Sportv
02:30 PM – Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Band
São Paulo Women's Championship
11:00 AM – Corinthians vs São Paulo
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record News, Space and HBO MAX
Italian Serie A
11:00 AM – Udinese vs Atalanta
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
02:00 PM – Napoli vs Como 1907
Channels: Disney+
04:45 PM – Cremonese vs Juventus
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Disney+
German Bundesliga
11:30 AM – RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, SportyNet and OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – St. Pauli vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Union Berlin vs Freiburg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
02:30 PM – Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports, Sportv and OneFootball (PPV)
English Premier League
12:00 PM – Burnley vs Arsenal
Channels: Xsports and Disney+
12:00 PM – Brighton vs Leeds United
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil and Disney+
12:00 PM – Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM – Fulham vs Wolverhampton
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Tottenham vs Chelsea
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
05:00 PM – Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Norwegian Eliteserien
12:00 PM – Valerenga vs Bodo/Glimt
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
02:00 PM – Molde vs Rosenborg
Channels: OneFootball
Spanish LaLiga 2
12:15 PM – Cultural Leonesa vs Mirandes
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Leganés vs Burgos
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Albacete vs Huesca
Channels: Disney+
05:00 PM – Almería vs Eibar
Channels: Disney+
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Quarterfinals)
12:30 PM – Brazil vs Canada
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
04:00 PM – North Korea vs Japan
Channels: FIFA+
Dutch Eredivisie
12:30 PM – Ajax vs Heerenveen
Channels: Disney+
04:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Volendam
Channels: Disney+
French Ligue 1
01:00 PM – PSG vs Nice
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
03:00 PM – Monaco vs Paris FC
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Greek Super League
01:00 PM – Volos vs Panathinaikos
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil and SportyNet
Turkish Süper Lig
02:00 PM – Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor
Channels: Disney+
CONMEBOL Women's Futsal Libertadores
02:00 PM – Taboão Magnus vs Tigres-VEN
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Sportv 2
Spanish Women's LaLiga
02:30 PM – Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Channels: DAZN
Portuguese Primeira Liga
05:30 PM – Vitória de Guimarães vs Benfica
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
Brazilian Série B
04:00 PM – Goiás vs Athletico-PR
Channels: Youtube/@desimpedidos, RedeTV, SportyNet, ESPN 4 and Disney+
06:30 PM – Avaí vs Athletic
Channels: Disney+
MLS (Playoffs - Game 2)
04:30 PM – New York City vs Charlotte FC
Channels: AppleTV+
06:30 PM – Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union
Channels: AppleTV+
08:30 PM – Nashville SC vs Inter Miami
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC
Channels: AppleTV+
Brazilian Futsal League (Quarterfinals - First Leg)
05:00 PM – Cascavel vs Atlântico
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial and BandSports
Brazilian Série A
04:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Vitória
Channels: Premiere
04:00 PM – Santos vs Fortaleza
Channels: Premiere
06:00 PM – Mirassol vs Botafogo
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
09:00 PM – Flamengo vs Sport Recife
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Pernambuco Women's A2 (Final)
03:00 PM – América-PE vs Vitória das Tabocas
Channels: Youtube/@TVFPFPE
Argentine Primera División
08:00 PM – Independiente vs Atlético Tucumán
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Venezuelan Primera División
06:30 PM – Caracas vs Metropolitanos
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
08:30 PM – Deportivo Táchira vs Carabobo
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
Mexican Liga MX
12:05 AM – Atlético San Luis vs Juarez
Channels: Disney+
10:00 PM – Monterrey vs Tigres
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil and SportyNet
11:59 PM – Club América vs León
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil and SportyNet
Japanese Levain Cup (Final)
01:00 AM – Kashiwa Reysol vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on availabl information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
