White House Reporters Now Need Appointments To Access Press Secretary's Office Near Oval Office

The White House has introduced new restrictions on media access, limiting credentialed journalists from freely entering the offices of the press secretary and senior communications officials in the West Wing. This move marks a significant shift from long-standing practices, citing concerns over national security and sensitive information. Reporters now need prior appointments to access Room 140, also known as 'Upper Press,' which historically allowed spontaneous interaction with senior officials.

