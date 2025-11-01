Shah Rukh Khan 60Th Birthday: Top 7 All Time Box Office Hits Of King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Highest Grossing Films: Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2nd. He has worked in many hit films in his career. So, let's find out about his highest-grossing films to date
The 2023 film 'Jawan' is Shah Rukh's highest-grossing movie. It earned ₹640.25 crore at the Indian box office.
The 2023 film 'Pathaan' collected ₹543.09 crore at the Indian box office.
The comedy-drama 'Chennai Express' is third on this list. This film earned ₹227.13 crore at the box office.
Released in 2023, the film 'Dunki' collected ₹227 crore in India.
'Happy New Year' came out in 2014. It earned ₹199.95 crore in India.
Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film 'Raees' collected ₹164.63 crore in India.
The film 'Dilwale' is also on this list. It did a business of ₹148.42 crore in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment