Shah Rukh Khan 60Th Birthday: Top 7 All Time Box Office Hits Of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Highest Grossing Films: Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2nd. He has worked in many hit films in his career. So, let's find out about his highest-grossing films to date

The 2023 film 'Jawan' is Shah Rukh's highest-grossing movie. It earned ₹640.25 crore at the Indian box office.

The 2023 film 'Pathaan' collected ₹543.09 crore at the Indian box office.

The comedy-drama 'Chennai Express' is third on this list. This film earned ₹227.13 crore at the box office.

Released in 2023, the film 'Dunki' collected ₹227 crore in India.

'Happy New Year' came out in 2014. It earned ₹199.95 crore in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film 'Raees' collected ₹164.63 crore in India.

The film 'Dilwale' is also on this list. It did a business of ₹148.42 crore in India.