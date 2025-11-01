Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Shutdown Causes Major Airport Chaos

US Shutdown Causes Major Airport Chaos


2025-11-01 06:10:01
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Flight delays mounted across major U.S. airports on Friday (Oct 31) as the month-long government shutdown continued to squeeze air traffic controllers working without pay, prompting warnings of worsening disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said travel chaos would deepen the longer the shutdown lasts. The FAA reported staffing shortages at key hubs including New York, Boston, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco, with delays in the New York area averaging two hours.

Nearly half of major air traffic control centers are short-staffed, the FAA said, as controllers face mandatory overtime and missed paychecks. Aviation data firm Cirium said Thursday marked the first broad nationwide slowdown since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association warned the situation is“not sustainable,” while some airports have begun providing food and aid to unpaid staff.

-B

MENAFN01112025000163011034ID1110279560



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search