US Shutdown Causes Major Airport Chaos

Dhaka: Flight delays mounted across major U.S. airports on Friday (Oct 31) as the month-long government shutdown continued to squeeze air traffic controllers working without pay, prompting warnings of worsening disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said travel chaos would deepen the longer the shutdown lasts. The FAA reported staffing shortages at key hubs including New York, Boston, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco, with delays in the New York area averaging two hours.

Nearly half of major air traffic control centers are short-staffed, the FAA said, as controllers face mandatory overtime and missed paychecks. Aviation data firm Cirium said Thursday marked the first broad nationwide slowdown since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association warned the situation is“not sustainable,” while some airports have begun providing food and aid to unpaid staff.

