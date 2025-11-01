Jordan A 'Model' For Sustainability Policies, Green Hydrogen Industry-AREC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Arab Renewable Energy commission (AREC), Mohammed Al-Taani, said Jordan is a "global model in sustainability policies" through its carbon neutrality initiatives, its leadership in the green hydrogen industry, and its support for Arab youth innovation in the renewable energy and energy efficiency fields.In a statement to "Petra" on Saturday, he added that Jordan is "globally ahead in the volume" of renewable energy investments compared to energy demand.Jordan, he noted, is a "practical model" for renewable energy and electric-powered vehicles, as well as the increasing public adoption of solar energy for electricity generation, water heating, and the growing demand for electric vehicles.Al-Taani added that AREC keeps pace with global developments through modern legislation that incentivizes investment and focuses on renewable energy projects, smart cities, electric vehicles, green education, and innovative agriculture to achieve food security.Al-Taani said the 10th Arab Renewable Energy Forum is scheduled to be held in the Bahraini capital, Manama from November 3-5.A select group of consumers, operators, suppliers, and decision-makers will participate in the event to discuss the major challenges in adopting energy efficiency and renewable energy policies, he pointed out.Al-Taani stated the forum, held in cooperation with the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority and the Arabian Gulf University, will address several key issues, mainly energy transition in the Arab world to ensure a "promising and green future for coming generations and green education as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development."According to Al-Taani, the forum aims to establish a regional center that will serve as a regional and international platform for researchers, engineers, economists, businesspeople, educators, and decision-makers.This projected center, he noted, will work to achieve the AREC's goals, raise public awareness about renewable energy and energy efficiency, and disseminate this knowledge at the pan-Arab level.The forum also aims to stimulate green innovation technologies, create opportunities for renewable energy use in Arab countries, establish a specialized body for vocational education and training, and work towards its regional accreditation.The 15th meeting of AREC's Executive Bureau will be held as part of the forum's activities.