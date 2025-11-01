403
French Lawmakers Turn Down Social Security Budget
(MENAFN) French legislators on Friday dismissed the government’s draft social security budget in committee, a broadcaster reported.
Even after the elimination of several controversial clauses and the approval of an article “suspending the pension reform,” lawmakers rejected the proposed budget during committee review, ahead of its scheduled presentation to the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Following their earlier rejection of the revenue section earlier in the week, lawmakers also turned down the expenditure portion, effectively discarding the entire draft budget.
Earlier on Friday, parliamentarians approved a measure to suspend the nation’s disputed 2023 pension reform by a vote of 22-12.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu suggested suspending the reform on October 14 until the next presidential election, assuring that there would be “no increase in the retirement age before January 2028.”
This move responded to a central demand from the opposition left and helped avert a censure from the Socialist Party.
The pension overhaul, initially introduced in 2023 under former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and later supported by successive administrations, aimed to gradually elevate the retirement age from 62 to 64, sparking one of the longest strike movements in decades.
In addition, the National Assembly rejected a proposal to introduce the Zucman tax, which sought to impose a 2% minimum levy on fortunes exceeding €100 million ($116.25 million).
