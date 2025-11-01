E-Commerce Growth Boosts Jordan's Postal Sector-TRC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – The Kingdom's postal sector has witnessed "remarkable" growth, particularly in e-commerce parcels, reflecting the "increasing" reliance on postal services to support the digital economy and enable individuals and companies to access local and global markets.According to recent statistics from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), the number of Jordan's postal service providers reached 182 local private operators and 14 international entities to the end of last September, as well as the sole public postal courier, Jordan Post Company (JPC).The TRC figures revealed the total employees in the sector reached 40,000 in 2024, while the number of vehicles, including cars and scooters, stood at 37,000.Statistics showed the sector dealt with a total of 39 million postal parcels in 2024, adding that the number of parcels arriving in the Kingdom via online platforms was 1.7 million in 2023, rising to 2 million in 2024, while outbound parcels sent out in 2023 approximately stood at 100,000 items.Locally, in 2023, the number of parcels ordered from online stores and local shopping pages reached 2.5 million shipments, while food delivery services delivered 3.5 million shipments, and food orders delivered via online platforms reached 22 million.