Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govt Primary School Reopens After 25 Years In Rajouri

Govt Primary School Reopens After 25 Years In Rajouri


2025-11-01 05:03:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Jammu- In a significant development, the long-closed building of the government primary school, Kewal, has been made functional after it was shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.

The building was locked by the landowner, and the school was functioning in a rented building with limited space.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma directed Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez to visit the site and resolve the long-pending dispute on priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting promptly on the directions, the CEO visited the location, held consultations with the stakeholders and resolved the matter amicably, the official said.

MENAFN01112025000215011059ID1110279363



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search