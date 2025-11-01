Govt Primary School Reopens After 25 Years In Rajouri
Jammu- In a significant development, the long-closed building of the government primary school, Kewal, has been made functional after it was shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.
The building was locked by the landowner, and the school was functioning in a rented building with limited space.
Taking a serious note of the issue, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma directed Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez to visit the site and resolve the long-pending dispute on priority.
Acting promptly on the directions, the CEO visited the location, held consultations with the stakeholders and resolved the matter amicably, the official said.
