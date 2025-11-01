Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Tranquil Mornings In Saudi Arabia, Shares Serene Glimpses From Alula Vacation

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to serene glimpses from her Saudi Arabia vacation, sharing peaceful morning moments from AlUla while also gearing up for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Sara Ali Khan continues to delight her followers with glimpses from her travels and daily moments. This time, the actress shared breathtaking snapshots from her peaceful morning routine, offering fans a peek into her calm and scenic surroundings.

The actress posted two serene morning views on her Instagram stories, reflecting the peaceful charm of sun-kissed mornings as she enjoyed a cup of tea. Earlier, she had shared glimpses of her vacation in Saudi Arabia, where she explored the stunning desert landscapes.

Sara Ali Khan Vacations in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Sara recently posted a captivating photo of her desert camping experience, describing it as an“Arabian night.” She is currently holidaying in AlUla, a historic city in Saudi Arabia known for its breathtaking desert views and cultural heritage. The actress also revisited Kedarnath, a place close to her heart due to its spiritual significance and personal memories. Expressing gratitude for the divine blessings, she shared a tranquil glimpse of her visit to the sacred temple.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to Release in March 2026

Sara will soon be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is slated for release on March 4, 2026. The makers recently unveiled the first poster, presenting Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey and hinting at a world full of love, laughter, and chaos. The story explores the humorous complications of relationships in a modern setup.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. It marks Aziz's return to the beloved franchise after the success of the 2019 film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The sequel promises new characters, fresh humor, and unexpected twists that aim to elevate the franchise's comic appeal.

Prayagraj Incident During Film Shoot

Earlier this year, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do made headlines due to a brief disruption during its shoot in Prayagraj. A scuffle reportedly broke out between some locals and members of the film crew while a car scene was being filmed. Videos that surfaced online showed a crew member being attacked, leading to speculation that even the director was caught in the chaos. However, the situation was quickly brought under control after local police intervened, allowing filming to resume smoothly.

Interestingly, another viral clip from the same day showed Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan appearing to argue intensely - which was later clarified as part of a scene being shot for the movie.

Sara Ali Khan, known for balancing her professional commitments with her love for travel and spirituality, continues to win hearts with her grounded charm and candid moments. Fans now eagerly await her return to the big screen next Holi with this much-anticipated romantic comedy.