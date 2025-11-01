Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Sends Its Youngest Astronaut To 'Heavenly Palace' Space Station On Shenzhou-21 Mission


2025-11-01 05:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

China's Shenzhou-21 mission launched from Jiuquan, carrying three astronauts aboard a Long March-2F rocket. Crew includes Zhang Lu, Zhang Hongzhang and Wu Fei, the youngest Chinese astronaut ever sent to space at 32. The mission replaced the Shenzhou-20 team after six months aboard Tiangong, China's permanently inhabited orbital space station. Four black mice accompany the crew for scientific experiments on mammalian reproduction in low-Earth orbit

MENAFN01112025007385015968ID1110279316



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search