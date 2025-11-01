403
Maduro Seeks Military Aid From Russia, China, And Iran Amid U.S. Caribbean Buildup
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For outsiders peering into Venezuela's turbulent politics, the latest developments reveal a high-stakes game of international chess, where a beleaguered leader clings to power through alliances with authoritarian powers.
President Nicolás Maduro, who has ruled since 2013 after succeeding socialist icon Hugo Chávez, is now urgently seeking military aid from Russia, China, and Iran to counter what he calls U.S. aggression.
This plea comes as American naval forces-about 10% of the fleet-build up in the Caribbean, signaling Washington's resolve to challenge Maduro's grip amid accusations of drug trafficking and electoral fraud.
The backstory traces to Venezuela's economic collapse under socialist policies, despite holding the world's largest oil reserves at over 300 billion barrels.
U.S. sanctions have crippled oil exports, dropping them to around 500,000 barrels daily, while hyperinflation and shortages have driven millions to flee.
Maduro's 2024 reelection, dismissed by many as rigged, intensified global isolation, prompting conservative voices in Latin America and beyond to call for democratic restoration.
Leaked U.S. documents show Maduro drafting a letter to Vladimir Putin, requesting missile systems, radar upgrades, and repairs for 14 Sukhoi jets, financed over three years via Russia's Rostec.
He urged Xi Jinping for deeper military ties, accelerating Chinese radar production, and portraying U.S. moves as an attack on shared ideologies.
Meanwhile, Venezuela's transport minister negotiated Iranian drones with 1,000-kilometer ranges, GPS jammers, and detection gear.
Russia, Maduro's key supporter, recently ratified a strategic treaty and sent a sanctioned cargo plane to Caracas via Africa.
Yet, Moscow's enthusiasm may wane due to its Ukraine commitments, potentially viewing the distraction as a win against the West.
China has loaned over $60 billion since 2007, repaid in oil, while Iran offers ideological solidarity under sanctions.
This saga eye-opens expats to how Venezuela's instability ripples globally: oil disruptions could spike fuel prices worldwide, and escalating tensions risk drawing superpowers into Latin America's backyard.
Conservative advocates for stability warn against socialist overreach, highlighting the need for vigilant international oversight to prevent broader conflict.
