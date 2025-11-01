'Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Responds After Death Threat Over Bihar Poll Speeches

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 1 (IANS) BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday responded after he allegedly received a death threat over his campaign speeches in Bihar.

He said,“Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi” (One who has Lord Shiva as his protector can never be abandoned).

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kishan said,“Our opponents are facing defeat, and this is the outcome of their frustration. They have even hurled abuses at me and my mother. Through you, I want to tell them that I am coming to Bihar and will not stop campaigning. They can threaten me, but they cannot break my resolve."

Reiterating his confidence in the NDA's victory, Kishan added,“Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi. On November 14, the NDA will return to power and Nitish Kumar will once again become Chief Minister. I assure you, our victory will be historic.”

Meanwhile, police in Gorakhpur have registered an FIR after the MP alleged receiving abusive and threatening phone calls. According to authorities, the complaint filed at Ramgarh Taal Police Station mentioned that the caller used derogatory language targeting Kishan's family and religious beliefs during his Bihar campaign.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ravi Kishan, on October 31, had detailed the threats he received.

“I recently received abusive calls in which not only I, but my mother was insulted. I was threatened with death, and derogatory remarks were made against Lord Shri Ram. This is not just an attack on my personal dignity but also on our faith and Indian culture. Such acts are attempts to incite hatred and unrest, and they will be countered with democratic and ideological strength,” he wrote.

Affirming his commitment to public service, Kishan added,“For me, walking the path of nationalism and righteousness is not a political strategy - it is a lifelong vow. I will continue this journey, no matter how difficult it becomes. This struggle is about defending self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will stand firm till the end.”