US, India Ink Defense Agreement
(MENAFN) The United States and India formalized a 10-year defense agreement on Friday, according to the countries’ top defense officials.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that he signed the accord during his discussions with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.
"I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X following the meeting.
Rajnath Singh described his discussion with Hegseth as "fruitful" and noted that they formalized the 10-year "Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership."
"This will usher in a new era in our already strong defense partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence
Relationship," Singh said in a separate statement on X.
He further emphasized that the pact signals a deepening strategic alignment and will mark a new decade of collaboration.
“Defense will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.
Both Hegseth and Singh are attending the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers’ meeting in Malaysia.
