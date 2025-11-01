403
Maduro wants Moscow, Beijing, Tehran to help in army aid
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is reportedly turning to Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran for military assistance as the United States expands its presence in the Caribbean, according to internal US documents cited by reports.
Maduro is said to be requesting aid for radar systems, aircraft maintenance, and potentially missile supplies. His appeal to Moscow was reportedly delivered in a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin through a senior aide who traveled to the Russian capital earlier this month.
In addition, the Venezuelan leader prepared a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking “expanded military cooperation” in light of “the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela.” Reports suggest that Maduro asked China to accelerate the production of radar detection systems by Chinese companies to help strengthen Venezuela’s defenses.
The documents further stated that “in the missive, Maduro emphasized the seriousness of perceived U.S. aggression in the Caribbean, framing US military action against Venezuela as action against China due to their shared ideology.”
According to the same materials, Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Celestino Velasquez recently arranged for the delivery of drones and other military supplies from Iran and discussed visiting Tehran. During the exchange, he reportedly told an Iranian official that Venezuela needed “passive detection equipment,” “GPS scramblers,” and “almost certainly drones with 1,000 km [600 mile] range.”
The increasing US military operations near Venezuelan waters represent one of the most significant challenges Maduro has faced since assuming power in 2013. Washington has conducted multiple strikes against what it described as drug-trafficking vessels departing Venezuelan territory, resulting in at least 61 deaths since September. However, the US has not released evidence to substantiate its claims, while Maduro has dismissed the accusations.
In early October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly voiced “serious concern about the increasing escalation of Washington’s activities in the Caribbean Sea” during a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart.
Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow “respects Venezuela’s sovereignty” and believes the situation should be resolved in accordance with “international law.”
Midway through October, Velasquez traveled to Moscow for discussions with his Russian counterpart, according to official statements. Documents reviewed by reports indicate that he also delivered Maduro’s letter to Putin.
In that correspondence, Maduro requested Russian support to reinforce Venezuela’s air defense capabilities. He asked for help repairing several Russian-made Sukhoi Su-20MK2 jets, refurbishing eight engines and five radar systems, securing 14 sets of what were believed to be Russian missiles, and obtaining additional “logistical support,” as detailed in the documents.
