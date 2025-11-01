403
Maldives Enacts Historic Generational Tobacco Ban
(MENAFN) The Maldives introduced a generational prohibition on tobacco this past Saturday, marking a landmark achievement in the nation’s mission to safeguard public health and foster a tobacco-free generation, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.
“The Generational Ban on Tobacco reflects the Government’s strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco and aligns with the Maldives’ obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,” the statement added.
This legislation, endorsed by President Mohamed Muizzu in May, positions the Maldives as the first nation globally to enforce a countrywide generational tobacco restriction.
Under the new rule, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, is prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives. The regulation encompasses all forms of tobacco, and vendors are required to confirm the age of customers before completing a sale.
Additionally, the Maldives maintains a rigorous ban on the importation, sale, distribution, possession, and consumption of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which applies to all individuals regardless of age.
