The Grand Egyptian Museum Set To Open: Things To Know As You Plan Your Visit

Egypt is gearing up for a grand celebration to unveil its new cultural wonder- the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) - on Saturday. The opening ceremony, set to welcome dignitaries and heads of state from around the world, will precede the museum's official public opening on November 4.

Dubbed the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilisation, GEM will take visitors on a journey that tells the story of Ancient Egypt from prehistoric times to the Roman era through 12 exhibition galleries.

More than 20 years under construction, GEM was initially scheduled to open in 2012, but the launch was repeatedly pushed back due to cost reasons and political tensions. It is widely expected to give a much-needed push to Egypt's tourism sector.

Here's what you need to know before you visit:

1. Location

With an area of more than 500,000 square meters, the museum is located on the Giza Plateau, just two kilometres from the Great Pyramids of Giza and around 25 kilometres from downtown Cairo and Tahrir Square.

From downtown Cairo or Giza, the museum is accessible via car or taxi along the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road or Al Haram Street, with a typical drive of 30–40 minutes. Ride-hailing services like Uber or Careem will cost you between 150EGP and 200EGP (between around Dh11.66 and Dh 15.55) from downtown, depending on traffic.

For convenience, many hotels and local tour companies offer shuttle services or full-day guided tours that combine a visit to GEM with the nearby Pyramids.

The metro option is also available, and the nearest metro station is Giza. From there, visitors can take a 10 to 15-minute taxi or Uber ride to reach GEM.

2. Opening hours

Starting November 4, the museum will be open to the public during the following timings:

All days except Saturdays and Wednesdays:



GEM Complex: 8:30am to 7pm

Galleries: 9am to 6pm Last ticket purchase: 5pm

On Saturdays and Wednesdays:



GEM Complex: 8:30am to 10pm

Galleries: 9am to 9pm Last ticket purchase: 8pm

(Note: Timings are listed in Cairo local time - two hours behind the UAE during winter)

3. What to expect?

The sprawling GEM follows Ancient Egypt's history during:



Old Kingdom

Middle Kingdom

New Kingdom Post New Kingdom to Greco-Roman

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about each of these historical phases from three perspectives: Society, Kingship, and Beliefs.

Among the major highlights of GEM are the complete collection of the Golden King Tutankhamun's treasures (over 5,000 items), which will be showcased for the first time in one place since the discovery of his tomb in 1922, including his famous gold funerary mask, chariots, jewellery, and ritual furniture.

King Khufu's Solar Boats, which were discovered beside the Pyramids and believed to have been built to carry the king's soul to heaven, are also part of the museum's items, along with the world's first hanging obelisk, which stands about 20 metres high.

Upon entry to the museum, visitors will be welcomed by a huge 11-metre-long, 83-tonne statue of the warrior King Ramses II. The Grand Staircase, which includes huge statues of various Ancient Egyptian kings, will take you upstairs to stunning views of the nearby Pyramids of Giza, giving visitors powerful photo-opportunity moments.

4. Ticket prices

GEM tickets are available for purchase via the official website: There are two experiences available:

1. GEM Galleries:

For guided tours, you can pick the language you prefer, either Arabic or English and your preferred time slot (from 10am to 4pm). For Egyptians, the tickets are priced at 350EGP for adults and 175EGP for children, students and seniors.

For other nationalities: Prices are at 1,950EGP (around Dh151.60) for adults and 980LE (around 76.19) for children and students.

As for admission tickets without guided tours, prices for Egyptians are as follows: 200EGP for adults and 100EGP for children, students and seniors.

For other nationalities: 1,450EGP (around Dh112.73) for adults and 730EGP (around Dh56.75) for children, and students.

Foreign spouses of Egyptians and their children are eligible to buy the Egyptian admission pass. Proof of relationship is required: ID/birth certificate for children and a marriage certificate for spouses.

Free admission passes are offered to the following all week:



Children under the age of six

Visitors with disabilities

Egyptian tour guides accompanying a group Members of the International Council of Museums (ICOM)

2. GEM Children's Museum:

For children who are curious about the pharaohs and the mummies, GEM offers a special experience for those from 6 to 12 years old, from 1pm to 5pm on Sundays to Thursdays and from 10am to 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Last ticket purchase is set at 4pm.

The tour in the Children's Museum is 45 minutes long and is offered in Arabic and English. Guided tours are offered at 2pm, with prices at 200EGP for Egyptians and 1,000EGP (around Dh77.74) for other nationalities.

For general admission to the children's museum, keep in mind that an adult chaperone is mandatory for children from 6 to 9 years old. Tickets for Egyptians are priced at 150EGP and for non-Egyptians at 750EGP (around Dh58.31)

5. Before you visit

As you plan your GEM's visit, there are a couple of things to keep in mind:



Parking is available on site for a fee.

No outside food or beverage is allowed on the premises. The museum's complex includes multiple F&B options.

Personal photography and videography, including with cameras and mobile devices, are allowed, provided guests are mindful of others and do not use flash, tripods, selfie sticks, drones, or engage in live streaming.

All photos and videos are for personal use only. Commercial use is prohibited without prior written permission.

All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Consider combining your visit to GEM with visiting the Pyramids, since they're very close by, but allow up to four hours for the museum.

(Currency exchange price used in this article is 1Dh=12.86EGP)