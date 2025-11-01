4 Reasons WWE Should Re-Sign Chris Jericho And Reunite Him With Kevin Owens Soon

WWE fans still remember Jeri-KO's magic. A reunion could fix old mistakes and create new history.

Back in 2017, the Owens–Jericho storyline was the hottest act in the company. Owens held the Universal Championship, while Jericho carried the United States Title. Fans expected their eventual clash to headline WrestleMania 33 for the top prize. Instead, Owens dropped the Universal Title to Goldberg in under half a minute at Fastlane.

The long‐awaited showdown between the Canadians was reduced to a U.S. Title match, placed second on the card. The decision undermined months of storytelling and left Jericho frustrated enough to later admit it influenced his departure in 2018. Reuniting Jeri‐KO and eventually giving them a world title program would be the perfect way for WWE to right that wrong.

One of the most memorable elements of Jericho's partnership with Owens was“The List of Jericho.” The veteran carried a notepad, writing down the names of anyone who annoyed him. It became a wildly popular gimmick that re‐established Jericho as a top act.

While Jericho could revive the List on his own, the magic was amplified by Owens' sarcastic remarks and reactions. His quick jabs made every addition to the List even funnier. Bringing the two back together would allow WWE to recapture that unique chemistry.

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Jericho and Owens never captured the tag team titles during their run together. Their alliance boosted both men's singles careers-Owens became Universal Champion, and Jericho won the United States Title, but tag team success eluded them.

A reunion would give WWE the opportunity to correct that oversight. With Owens cleared to compete and Jericho re‐signed, the duo could finally chase tag team gold. Fans who followed their original run know how overdue that accomplishment truly is.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are often described as wrestling soulmates. Their careers have been intertwined for years, whether as bitter rivals or loyal partners. Adding Jericho back into the equation would create a compelling three‐way dynamic.

Jericho has long been Owens' frenemy, and his presence alongside Owens and Zayn could spark a storyline that excites fans worldwide. The Canadian trio's history, both together and apart, provides endless possibilities for drama, betrayal, and unforgettable matches.