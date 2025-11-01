Kantara Chapter 1 To Lokah: 7 Exciting OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Week

It's Kannada Rajyotsava weekend, and OTT platforms are buzzing with new releases. From action to drama, here are the top 7 films and series streaming this week - find out where to watch.

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, was a huge theatrical success. Featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, which underperformed at the box office, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu in the latest installment of the action-packed franchise.

The Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan is now streaming on JioHotstar. Released on October 31, the movie was a hit in theaters and produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

Hedda, starring Tessa Thompson, premiered on Amazon Prime on October 29. Adapted from the play Hedda Gabler, the psycho-drama follows Thompson portraying a woman trapped in a loveless and suffocating marriage.

Idli Kadai, directed by Tamil actor Dhanush, is now streaming on Netflix and receiving positive reviews. The film stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen, telling the heartwarming story of a son managing his father's idli shop.

Marigallu, a Kannada web series directed by Devaraj Poojari and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is now streaming on ZEE5. The series is inspired by a 1990s tale of a lost treasure.