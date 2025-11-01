Afghanistan Clinch T20I Series After Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan wrapped up the T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding performance in Harare, defeating the hosts after a disciplined bowling display and a composed half-century from Ibrahim Zadran.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, but were restricted to 125 runs all out. Afghan spinners and pacers shared the spoils, with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Abdollah Ahmadzai and Rashid Khan all playing key roles in keeping the home side in check.

Mujeeb struck twice during the powerplay, removing Dion Myers and Brendan Taylor as Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum.

Fast bowler Abdollah Ahmadzai then used his pace and bounce to dismiss Ryan Burl, leaving the hosts reeling at 57 for 4.

Skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe and attempted to steady the innings, but Rashid Khan returned to the attack late on, removing Raza and cleaning up the tail. Zimbabwe's highest partnership reached only 24 runs.

In reply, Afghanistan made light work of the chase. Ibrahim Zadran hit a well-made half-century - his second in as many matches - guiding the visitors to victory with several overs to spare. Afghanistan scored freely in the powerplay, striking nine boundaries to seize early control.

The win gave Afghanistan an unassailable lead in the series, reflecting their strong form and disciplined team effort.

sa