Maduro Turns to Russia, China, Iran to Reinforce Venezuela’s Defense
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is turning to Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen his nation’s weakened military capabilities as it confronts a growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, according to internal U.S. documents disclosed a media outlet.
The Venezuelan leader is requesting aid that includes radar technologies, aircraft maintenance, and potentially missile provisions.
His requests to Moscow were reportedly contained in a letter addressed to President Vladimir Putin, intended for delivery during a senior aide’s recent visit to the Russian capital.
Maduro also drafted a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeking “expanded military cooperation” in reaction to “the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela,” as indicated in the materials released on Thursday by the newspaper.
He appealed to Beijing to accelerate Chinese companies’ production of radar detection systems to bolster Venezuela’s defensive infrastructure.
According to the U.S. documents, “in the missive, Maduro emphasized the seriousness of perceived U.S. aggression in the Caribbean, framing US military action against Venezuela as action against China due to their shared ideology.”
The reports further stated that Transport Minister Ramón Celestino Velásquez coordinated a recent delivery of military supplies and drones from Iran.
He also planned a visit, informing an Iranian counterpart that Venezuela is in need of “passive detection equipment,” “GPS scramblers,” and “almost certainly drones with 1,000 km [600 mile] range.”
