Pentagon Endorses Plan to Supply Ukraine with Tomahawks
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has given the green light to providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, concluding that this decision would not deplete U.S. weapon reserves, according to both American and European authorities.
Nonetheless, the ultimate authorization rests with President Donald Trump.
According to a report by a news agency shared on Friday, the Pentagon’s evaluation was submitted to the White House earlier this month, shortly before Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Ukraine has asked for the missiles to target energy and infrastructure facilities within Russia.
The Tomahawk weapon system boasts a reach of nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) and is generally launched from naval vessels or submarines.
U.S. defense representatives indicated that various operational factors — such as training requirements and deployment procedures — are currently under examination.
The Pentagon’s conclusion has been received favorably by numerous European partners, who remarked that it eased worries about missile availability. Preparations have already been made to deliver the systems swiftly should the president approve the transfer.
During a luncheon discussion with Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump emphasized that the United States “needs” the Tomahawks and should not “be giving away things that we need to protect our country.”
